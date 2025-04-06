Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,812 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.12% of Berry worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Berry alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Berry by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 390.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Berry’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Berry

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.