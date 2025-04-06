Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 556.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,326 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRDS opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $612.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.41.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

