Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Atour Lifestyle worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.