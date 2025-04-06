Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 984,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Semrush were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after buying an additional 467,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Semrush by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 152,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,177,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.
In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $664,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,801.11. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,817.25. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,174 shares of company stock worth $3,437,342. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.80. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $18.74.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
