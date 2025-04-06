Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 984,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Semrush were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Semrush alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after buying an additional 467,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Semrush by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 152,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,177,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $664,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,801.11. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,817.25. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,174 shares of company stock worth $3,437,342. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Semrush

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.80. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $18.74.

Semrush Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.