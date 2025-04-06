Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $10.08 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 963,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.