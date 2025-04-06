Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $10.78 Million in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Choice Hotels International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHH opened at $123.22 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

