Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876,284 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of BankUnited worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BankUnited by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $5,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 194.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 127,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

BankUnited Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 2,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This represents a 10.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.