Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $12.20 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
