Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,221,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.26% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOS. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $3,769,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 193,708 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4,136.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $708,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

NYSE GOOS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

