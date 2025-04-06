Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 115,718 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,718 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 40,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 113.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,711 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,691.25. The trade was a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.