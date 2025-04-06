Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 209,260 Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.58% of Okeanis Eco Tankers worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 10.8 %

NYSE ECO opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $598.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Articles

