Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 28,910 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.41% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

