Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 966,976 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 276.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,976 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,008,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTL opened at $4.68 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $490.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

