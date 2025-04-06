Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Impinj by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Impinj by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

PI stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.35. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $118,597.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,080,373.12. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $53,316.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,684.60. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $1,925,748. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

