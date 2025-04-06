Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 149,453 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of SWK opened at $62.78 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

