Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.97 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

