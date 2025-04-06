Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after acquiring an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,926,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $145.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $122,303.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,464.74. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,784 shares of company stock worth $13,534,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.