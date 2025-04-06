Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,057 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 111,686 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD opened at $5.81 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.