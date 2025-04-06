Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 228,634 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 228,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caleres were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caleres alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 30.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. The trade was a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.