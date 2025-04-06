Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 639,811 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 639,811 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Tower Semiconductor worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

