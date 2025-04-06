Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 855,816 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,816 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,989,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,852,000 after buying an additional 182,948 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

