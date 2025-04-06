Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.90% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

PDM opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

