Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,164,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 307,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 25.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSAC stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

