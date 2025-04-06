Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 18.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $965.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Bank First news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,782.45. This trade represents a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,440. This represents a 23.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

