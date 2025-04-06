Bank of America Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $100.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.08.

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $57.67 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.