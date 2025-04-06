Bank of America Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $87.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

