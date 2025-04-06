Barclays Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $436.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $515.00 to $436.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $145.37 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 139.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RH by 58.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.