Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s previous close.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Get Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.