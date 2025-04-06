Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

NYSE:PVH opened at $67.61 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

