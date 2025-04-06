Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 5.9 %
BHC opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
