Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,316,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 5.9 %

BHC opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

