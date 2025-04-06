Benchmark Boosts TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Price Target to $35.00

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.75. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.04.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.