Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Down 39% – What’s Next?

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) dropped 39% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Approximately 74,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 10,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (5.13) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

