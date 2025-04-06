Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 3,328.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Bilibili worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 477,740 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 14,710.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,762,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 1,750,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 351,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,064.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

