Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 144,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,117,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,293,000 after acquiring an additional 188,813 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,282,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $39.01 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

