Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.5% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 455,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,250.05. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

