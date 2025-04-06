Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $225,000 Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $205.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.77.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLUT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

