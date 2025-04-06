Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

