Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

