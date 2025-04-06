BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BWA opened at $25.92 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

