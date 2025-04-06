BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) vs. Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Head to Head Review

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 21.88% 13.06% 7.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lendway and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $31.58 million 0.21 $2.41 million ($3.45) -1.07 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $1.20 billion 0.34 $45.37 million $0.52 7.63

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lendway has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Lendway on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

