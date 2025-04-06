Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.