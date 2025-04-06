Brokers Set Expectations for Crown Castle FY2027 Earnings

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Crown Castle by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

