Cadeler A/S (CDLR) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cadeler A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 22.28 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 2.02

Cadeler A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 298 1776 1904 109 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadeler A/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.52%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 91.23%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Summary

Cadeler A/S rivals beat Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

