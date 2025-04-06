Cadeler A/S (CDLR) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cadeler A/S to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cadeler A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 298 1776 1904 109 2.45

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.52%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 91.23%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 22.28 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 2.02

Cadeler A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Volatility and Risk

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadeler A/S competitors beat Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

