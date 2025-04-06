Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 3682059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Camping World Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

