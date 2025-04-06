Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAMT. Northland Securities upped their target price on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Down 4.1 %

CAMT opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,126 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,521,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after buying an additional 445,079 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $30,956,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.