Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Receives C$20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

