Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$160.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of CJT opened at C$74.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.21. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$72.66 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 522.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

