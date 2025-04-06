CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 91.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CarGurus by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in CarGurus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 155.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,978. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.