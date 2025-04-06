CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

CDW stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.30. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $257.33. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

